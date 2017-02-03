Here's everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far

Brands are now starting to share their ads and teasers as the Super Bowl draws closer.

We'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest commercials, teasers, and other Super Bowl ads news.

Scroll down to see what we know so far about the Super Bowl ads (we've organized all the news in alphabetical order, by brand.)

84 Lumber

Construction-supply company 84 Lumber has splashed out an estimated $15 million on a 90-second ad — its debut Super Bowl spot, AdAge reported. The ad, created by Brunner, will air in the second quarter, before half-time and aims to recruit new employees.

However, the first cut of the ad has had to be scrapped after Fox rejected it for being "too political," Campaign first reported. The creative had featured a wall blocking people looking for work in the US.

The final version seems, if anything, even more controversial. The ad appears to show a Mexican woman and her daugher on an arduous journey to find work.

A website for the ad also asks viewers to "complete the journey during halftime," suggesting that the end of the duo's journey is "too controversial for TV."

Audi

The automaker is returning to the Super Bowl for the ninth time, with an ad created by agency Venables Bell & Partners, according to Adweek.

Last year's spot featured David Bowie's "Starman":

Avocados from Mexico

Avocados from Mexico told Business Insider in December it was coming back to the Super Bowl in 2017. It's the third year in a row the brand has advertised in the big game.

This year's ad will be focused on promoting the fact that avocados are healthy, something the company was not explicitly permitted to do so in the past due to old FDA rules.

Here's the ad itself:

Bai

The drinks company has bought a 30-second spot, which will star Justin Timberlake, AdAge reported.

Timberlake is being referred to in the ad as Bai's "chief flavor officer."

Bud Light

The US' top-selling beer will air a 60-second ad during the Super Bowl that will not include celebrities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The ad, created by Wieden+Kennedy, will carry the tagline: "Famous Among Friends."

The commercial stars the ghost of Bud Light's most controversial mascot, Spuds MacKenzie:

Budweiser

Budweiser's Super Bowl ad will retell the story of the brand's cofounder Adolphus Busch's 1857 journey from Germany to St. Louis in the United States, Adweek reports.

The "Born the Hard Way" 60-second spot is described by Adweek as a "gritty, compelling" period film about Busch's early steps toward creating the world's largest brewer. However, the brand's marketing boss said Budweiser is not intending to make any sort of political statement about immigration.

Here's the spot:

Buick

Buick spokesman Stuart Fowle confirmed to Detroit News in January that the brand will be returning to the Super Bowl for the second year running.

On January 31, Buick released the 60-second spot, which will star Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr. The brand said it was originally planning to air a 30-second commercial, but it liked the extended version so much that it forked out for a minute-long ad slot.

The ad will appear in the first quarter:

Busch

Busch beer is coming to the Super Bowl for the first time, according to Beer Marketer's Insights, which broke the news in December.

Deutsch created the ad, according to Adweek.

The humorous 30-second spot sees a checked-shirt-wearing-Busch-guy opening up a can of Busch, with its signature "Buschhhhhh" sound — much to the disgruntlement of the local wildlife in the forest he's standing in:

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola confirmed to AdAge it will run two 30-second spots during the game, but the company declined to comment on which ones.

All we know, according to sources, is that we'll be seeing an ad for Coke and another for Sprite.

Evony: The King's Return

Top Games US will showcase its mobile game "Evony: The King's Reeturn" using a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl.

The creative details a battlefield, with actors playing Geroge Washington, King Arthur, and Empress Wu Zetian. It was created by Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners and will air during the third quarter of the game.

Here's a 2-minute preview:

Febreze

Febreze will make its Super Bowl debut with a 30-second spot in the second quarter, created by Grey New York, according to AdAge.

The ad plays on the knowledge that viewers will run for a bathroom break half-way through the game.

Here's the ad:

Ford

Ford is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in three years, AdAge reported.

The 90-second spot will air just before the start of the game and will tell the story of how Ford can help people out who have become a little bit stuck in life.

Here's the ad:

"Ghost in the Shell"

Paramount is airing a trailer for its live-action feature "Ghost in the Shell," starring Scarlett Johansson during the big game.

Here's the spot:

GNC

The vitamins retailer did plan to air a spot during the big game's first quarter, but — after initially getting clearance from Fox — the ad was banned by the NFL because some of its products contain substances that are banned by the football league, AdAge reported.

The ad was meant to form part of a larger rebranding strategy that has also seen the launch of a loyalty program, app, and new point of sale terminals. That marketing campaign — the biggest in GNC's history — will still go ahead.

The company posted a set of three teaser videos online, under the banner "Courage To Change," on January 25:

GoDaddy

Web hosting company GoDaddy opted out of the Super Bowl in 2016 but it's back this year with an ad that features its new product, GoCentral.

The ad will first aired on January 31, during CBS' Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special.

The creative focuses on internet culture and features dozens of Easter eggs such as a sneezing panda, an ice bucket challenge, and cats on Roombas.

Google

Google plans to air an ad for its Home voice-activated assistant and speaker, according to AdAge.

No news yet on the creative or when the ad will appear.

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu will be promoting its original series "The Handmaid's Tale," which is based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel.

The spot will air during the second quarter and stars the series' heroine Elisabeth Moss:

Honda

The automaker is coming back to the Super Bowl for the third time and the second straight year.

This year's ad will promote the 2017 Honda CR-V and will be produced by ad agency RPA, according to AdAge.

The brand released a teaser on January 31, starring Steve Carell:

Hyundai

Hyundai plans to shoot its ad during the Super Bowl itself, then air the spot shortly after the game.

The ad will be a 90-second documentary that will capture "some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments," the company said in a press release. Campaign notes that it will feature tributes to military personnel.

The automaker released two teasers during the AFC and NFC Championship weekend, starring former NFL payers Joe Mantana and Mike Singletary:

Intel

Intel is airing its first Super Bowl ad since 2010 during the big game this year.

The spot features Tom Brady walking viewers through his morning routine, using Intel's 360-degree technology:

It's A 10 Haircare

play It's A 10 Haircare (10 Haircare)

It's A 10 Haircare is planning a 30-second spot for the third-quarter.

The company told us it isn't releasing any creative ahead of time but said the spot will promote the brand's "core philosophy" and its expansion into the male hair category with its "He's a 10" range.

KFC

KFC is launching its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year.

The spot will feature two Colonels: Billy Zane and Rob Riggie:

Kia

Kia's 2017 Super Bowl ad will show off its Niro car and will be created by ad agency David&Goliath, according to Adweek.

A 60-second spot will star comedian and actress Melissa McCarthy and will promote its Niro vehicle.

Here it is:

Lexus

The car marque will air its third ever Super Bowl ad during this year's game.

Lexus confirmed in a press release the new Lexus LS and LCs will be featured in the ad and that the 30-second spot will be narrated by Minnie Driver. It will be created by Team One.

The ad stars dancer Charles "Lil' Buck" Riley. Here's an extended version of the spot:

LifeWTR

The new Pepsi premium water brand will air a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl.

The ad is sound-tracked with a song by John Legend.

Here's the extended version:

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes will be airing a 30-second spot directed by the Coen brothers, which will appear in the final quarter of the game, Adweek reported.

The ad is a tribute to the 1969 classic "Easy Rider" and will feature its famous soundtrack tune "Born To Be Wild."

Here's an extended version of the ad, which was created by Atoni Germany and Merkley + Partners USA:

Michelob Ultra

The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand's Super Bowl ad will be fitness themed this year.

The ad 30-sceond ad is called "Our Bar" and uses the theme tune from "Cheers".

Here's an extended version:

Mobile Strike

The mobile game is returning to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row and bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger along for the ride again too.

The company released a teaser for the ad on February 1, which ends with the line: "I'm the party pooper."

It was created by 215McCann:

Mr Clean

Mr Clean is making its Super Bowl debut in 2017.

The Procter & Gamble-owned brand told AdAge the 30-second spot has been created by Leo Burnett Toronto. It will appear in the third quarter.

The brand released the sultry ad on January 26:

National Geographic

National Geographic's ad will air right after the half-time show starring Lady Gaga.

The spot, called "Bad Romance," will see Geoffrey Rush playing the part of Einstein, who starts playing the Lady Gaga tune on a violin.

It promotes the upcoming series "Genius," all about the life of Einstein. Here's the ad:

NFL

The NFL's annual Super Bowl spot was created by Grey New York and will run in the third-quarter.

It features lookalikes of the league's biggst stars — in toddler form:

Nintendo

Nintendo will advertise in the Super Bowl for the first time with a 30-second spot for its new Switch console.

The ad will run during the fourth quarter of the game.

Here's an extended version:

Pepsi

play Pepsi (Neilson Barnard/Getty)

Pepsi is once again sponsoring the half-time show, this time dubbing it the "Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show."

This year it will feature a performance from Lady Gaga.

On January 18, Pepsi released this behind-the-scenes piece of footage in the buildup to the show:

Pepsi has also purchased a 30-second ad to promote its Lifewtr bottled water brand. The ad will feature a version of John Legend's "Love Me Now" and was created by Hustle, according to AdAge.

Persil

Persil's Super Bowl ad will star "The Professional," its brand mascot, AdAge reports.

It is the second time the detergent brand has appeared in the Super Bowl, following last year's debut.

Here's last year's ad:

Skittles

The Wrigley confectionery brand is running a Super Bowl ad for the third consecutive year.

The 30-second spot, called "Romance," tells the story of a boy trying to woo a girl by throwing Skittles at her window, which she duly catches in her mouth. Her mom, dad, grandma, a cop, and a beaver also get involved.

The ad, which will air in the first quarter of the game, was created by Adam&EveDDB. Here it is:

Snickers

Snickers will continue its "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign with this year's Super Bowl spot, which it plans to film and air live.

"Star Wars" and "Girls" actor Adam Driver will play the lead role in the spot, according to Brandchannel. The ad was created by BBDO New York.

The brand released a teaser on January 25:

Sprint

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure confirmed on Twitter on January 27 that the carrier will be returning to the Super Bowl.

On February 1, the brand and its ad agency Droga5 released the creative.

A dark-humored 30-second spot will run in the second quarter of the game. Here's the extended cut, which shows a dad faking his own death to get out of his Verizon contract:

Squarespace

Website building company Squarespace is back in the big game for the fourth year in a row.

This year's ad stars John Malkovich.

It sees Malkovich getting increasingly annoyed with the person who registered the JohnMalkovich.com domain name before he did.

Here's our interview with Squarespace's CEO about the ad.

And here's the ad itself:

Tide

Procter & Gamble's fabric care brand will make its Super Bowl debut this year.

The ad will feature actor Jerey Tambor and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The brand released a teaser video on January 30:

T-Mobile

T-Mobile CEO John Legere confirmed on Twitter on January 27 that the "Uncarrier" is returning to the Super Bowl again this year.

No details on creative as of yet.

TurboTax

TurboTax is back in the Super Bowl for the fourth year in the row with a campaign starring DJ Khaled, Kathy Bates, David Ortiz, and Karla Souza, according to Adweek.

The 45-second Super Bowl spot was created by Wieden + Kennedy.

Here's one of the pre-game teasers, telling the story of Humpty Dumpty falling off the wall as he was doing his taxes on his phone:

WeatherTech

The car floor mat-maker is coming back to the big game for the fourth time in a row this year, according to Adweek.

Last year's effort was created by Pinnacle advertising:

Wendy's

Wendy's is marking its Super Bowl debut this year with an ad all about how the restaurant chain does not serve up frozen burgers.

The genesis for the ad was a humorous Twitter exchange with a customer who didn't believe Wendy's served fresh beef in its burgers. The ad directs viewers to a fictional chain called "Othr Guyz," which apparently uses frozen patties.

Here's the ad:

Wix

Wix is returning to the big game for the third year in a row with a spot it created in-house to show of the web-building company's heritage and its creative capabilities.

The ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot:

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios will run a 15-second commercial during the first quarter of the game.

The funny spot shows an elephant attempting to get back into shape, using a treadmill. WWE star John Cena provides the voiceover.

Here's the ad, which was created by the brand's in-house agency:

