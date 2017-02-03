Hameed Ali: Day senators commanded customs boss to wear his uniform

Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, was handed a raw deal by the Senate Committee on Customs, last Thursday.

It was supposed to be an interactive session.

But it soon snowballed into a charged affair.

Ali is yet to be caught wearing the Customs uniform two years after he got the job of overseeing the agency from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senators have been displeased by it all.

play Nigeria Senate in session (Daily Post)

“Mr. Comptroller General, this committee will like to know the reason why you are still in mufti ; close to two years after your appointment as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service,” screamed Senator Obinna Ogba who represents Ebonyi Central in the upper legislative chamber.

Ali managed a smile.

Ali rarely smiles and this one disappeared from the corner of his lips as fast as it had appeared.

He told the senators that he’s never worn the customs attire because as a former military officer, tradition doesn’t permit him to wear the uniform of another government agency.

Not correct, hollered Senator Dino Melaye who is never far from the scene of a fight these days.

Melaye took the customs boss down memory lane while gesticulating furiously, the way only Melaye can.

The Kogi born lawmaker reminded Ali that Halidu Hananiya who was a General in the Nigerian Army, donned the uniform of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he became the boss of that agency.

Well, Hananiya erred at the time, Ali told the senators.

That the former General made a mistake doesn’t make it right, the Comptroller General lectured the senators.

Melaye was enraged like he always is these days.

As was Senator Ogba.

“This is how you people keep deceiving Nigerians when you take a wrong action. And you still go ahead to defend your wrong action”, Ogba told Ali. He was angry.

But Ali played it cool the entire time.

The conversation thereafter dwelt on the non-composition of the board of customs, why Ali runs the agency like a dictatorship or a one man show and why he is so darn recalcitrant.

Toward the end of the session, the small matter of customs uniform, made a return, this time, lightheartedly.

play Nigeria Customs Service boss, Hameed Ali (Nigerian Watch)

PDP Senator Hope Uzodinma heads the customs committee in the red chamber. It was his place to bid Ali farewell.

“We are releasing you to go and sew your uniform”, Uzodinma said, amid laughter from the room.

62-year-old Hameed Ali holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in Criminology.

He is a close ally of President Buhari and served as the President’s Chief of Staff during the 2015 electioneering campaigns.

He was military administrator of Kaduna State between 1996 to 1998.

Ali has promised to rid customs of endemic corruption and sleaze—a mandate he received from the President.

