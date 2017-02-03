Sergio Aguero: Real Madrid interested in Manchester City striker

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is a summer transfer target for Real Madrid after reportedly falling out with Pep Guardiola.

Aguero is likely to lose his first team shirt to new arrival, Gabriel Jesus, as he has failed to adapt to Guardiola’s system at City.

Photos emerged a few weeks ago of the striker and his agent in a meeting over his future at City at a restaurant .

play Aguero held a meeting with Guardiola at a restaurant to discuss his future (Daily Mail)

As speculations continue to grow about his future at City, Real Madrid are ready to swoop for the former Atletico Madrid.

Real have been known to be long-term admirers of the striker who they could not sign from their cross-town rivals Atletico.

play A move back to his former club Atletico Madrid is also on the cards for Sergio Aguero (AFP)

Aguero who has a contract at City until 2020 could also return to Atletico to replace Antoine Griezmann who reportedly close to agreeing on a world transfer record fee from Manchester United.