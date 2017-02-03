Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House.
Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma and Miyonse are up for eviction and on Sunday, 5 February it will be revealed who the voting public has chosen to leave the House.
Miyonse(BBNaija)
Before the eviction, the housemates will be hosted to a party on Saturday night powered by Legend Extra Stout, the official stout of #BBNaija, with DJ Waxxy on the wheels of steel.
Then on Sunday night, Nigeria’s very own Sheyi Shay will be on stage to thrill the audience with an electrifying performance before the eviction process commences.
You still have time to save your favorite housemate. Viewers in Nigeria should text the word “Vote” followed by the housemate’s name to 32052.
Big Brother Naija 1st eviction show
ALSO READ: Efe, Soma, Miyonse get nominated for possible eviction
For the rest of Africa, follow the AfricaMagictv official account on WeChat and click on the menu option ‘BBNaija’ and select your favourite housemate.
Voting closes at 20h00 WAT on Saturday, 11 February.
