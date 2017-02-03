Oil rig count jumps by 17
- 3 hours 57 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Oil rig count jumps by 17
- Published:
The US oil rig count climbed for the third week in a row, rising by 17 to 583, according to Baker Hughes.
play
China National Offshore Oil Corporation's oil rig in China's South Sea is seen in this photograph taken February 2, 2004.(Reuters)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 500