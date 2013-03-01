Arsenal can beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – Kanu Nwankwo

Former Nigeria captain, Nwanwko Kanu, says his former club Arsenal, have what it takes to defeat Premier League leaders, Chelsea in Saturday’s lunchtime London derby at Stamford Bridge.

The former striker featured for the Gunners in several games against Chelsea during his five year spell at the club.

Kanu scored a hat trick against Chelsea in 1999.

According to the 40-year-old, the pressure is on Arsene Wenger’s men to get the desired result against Antonio Conte’s high flying team at Stamford Bridge following their defeat at home by Watford last weekend.

Kanu told the Mirror, “The pressure is now on the whole team to go and get a result because that is a crucial game for them.

“They have to do whatever they have to do to get it.

“Chelsea must be good to be where they are, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go and get something. Now it is for the Arsenal players to show what they are made of.”

Kanu, an Olympic gold medalist, reckons that the hat trick he scored against the Blues in 1999 was his best ever.

He added, “You live with that. If you ask me the greatest goal I have ever scored, that is what I would say.”

The forward who also represented Inter Milan and Ajax during his playing days, also notes that over reliance on individuals has hampered Arsenal’s progress in recent years.

He said, “When I was at Arsenal, everybody in the team was a winner. We were all captains. We didn’t look up to one player.

“There was a mixture between the old and young, and people like Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira pushed everyone. We had leaders and we had the heart.

“From then, something has been missing, and that something is why they have not been winning leagues. When we were playing and went to a team, no matter who you are, we get a result. We could grind out games.”

In the reverse fixture last year, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, but the Blues are now nine points clear going into the encounter.



Top Stories:



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General