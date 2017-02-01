PHOTONEWS: Seun Egbegbe in handcuffs after 2nd arrest over theft of N10m

seun cursed2

Following his arrest, Nollywood movie producer, Seun Egbegbe was pictured in handcuffs, sitting on the floor with his accomplice.

The money he allegedly stole was displayed on a slate he was made to carry.

Egbegbe was arrested on Thursday for attempting to dupe a ‘mallam’ who deals in foreign exchange of N10m while pretending to be a medical doctor in Lagos.

His second public arrest came less than a week to his iPhone theft  court case.
See photos below…


