PHOTONEWS: Seun Egbegbe in handcuffs after 2nd arrest over theft of N10m
- 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Following his arrest, Nollywood movie producer, Seun Egbegbe was pictured in handcuffs, sitting on the floor with his accomplice.
The money he allegedly stole was displayed on a slate he was made to carry.
Egbegbe was arrested on Thursday for attempting to dupe a ‘mallam’ who deals in foreign exchange of N10m while pretending to be a medical doctor in Lagos.
His second public arrest came less than a week to his iPhone theft court case.
See photos below…Seun Egbegbe
Top Stories:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles