Senate okays N1.3 billion 2017 budget for Marine transport

The Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday gave its approval for the 2017 Budget presented by the Ministry of transportation for its marine sector.

While speaking at the 2017 Budget presentation defence, the Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Ameachi disclosed that the sum of N 209, 488,805 billion was appropriated to the Mimisttry in 2016 ” out of which lN204,488, 805 billion was expended leaving a balance of N 3,49,369.15 million.

He revealed that its agencies has recorded acheivements in various areas especially in port development where its Agencies have succeeded in driving a number of sea ports to very appreciable.

The Minister added that the Outline Business Case, (OBC) for the Ibom deep sea port has been approved on 60% 20% 20% basis between the federal government and Nigeria Ports Authority while the OBC for Badagry deep sea port has also been approved ad funded 100% by the proponent.

According to him, ” You are aware that the 2017 budget is for economic recovery and growth therefore the Mimstry of tarnsportaion and its Agencies under the 2017 budget seek to consolidate and sustain on the achievements and performances recorded imn the immediate past years by focusing on the sustainability of the gains achieved in terms of port infrastructure development, maritime administration, human capacity building and effective technical and economic regulations”.

Earlier, the Chairman Senate committee on Marine transport , Senator Yerima Sani warned that if the proposal before it was approved , his committee would carry out vigorous oversight to ensure that what is approved is been implemented according to plan.

“Let me state that we will put all hands on deck and ensure that this country gets out of recession. As a committee, we are ready to provide the legislative and otjer imstitutiomal framework needed to enable our agencies work and we shall express oir dissatisfaction to any chief executive that does not live up to its bid”,he warned .

