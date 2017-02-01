UK Charity Appoints Young Nigerian Tokunboh Ajasa Oluwa as CEO

we are excited to announce that Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of The Foyer Federation.

Tokunbo who was formerly the Head of Innovation at Bauer Academy, was placed with the responsibility of developing new programming opportunities and building strong senior client relationships. Prior to being the Head of Innovation at Bauer Academy, Tokunbo was Founder and Managing Director of Catch 22 Magazine CIC, a social enterprise saddled with the duty of training young diverse media talent to become multimedia communicators and content providers, and He was also Head of GoThinkBig, a national award winning social action initiative. The young man has a lot of achievements tied to his name.

Andrew Croft, chair of The Foyer Federation made a comment:

“…Tokunbo has the confidence, enthusiasm and drive to build on The Foyer Federation’s recent achievements and our current business strategy…”

Its clear that Tokunbo brings a commitment to innovation and a passion for developing transformative opportunities for young people across the Foyer network and beyond.

On his appointment, Tokunbo commented on how excited he is about joining The Foyer Federation because it is a charity that has innovation at its heart, challenges the status quo and side steps negative stereotypes that young people face every day.

He will join The Foyer Federation officially this February 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General