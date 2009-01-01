#IstandWithNigeria Protest must hold says , Oby Ezekwesili (SEE TWEETS)
Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Oby Ezekwesili has asked the Nigerian Police not to hinder the planned National Protest led by TuFace Idibia.
The BBOG Group leader said this on twitter this morning, while asking that the Federal Government and Police should have a rethink and let the #istandwithnigeria protest hold.
