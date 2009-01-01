2Face Protest: Presidency says peaceful demonstrations won’t be stopped

The Presidency has said that it will not prevent Nigerians from embarking on peaceful protests.

The comment was made by Special Adviser to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

“This administration will not prevent Nigerians from expressing themselves in peaceful protests, it's a fundamental right of the people,” Akande said via Twitter on Friday, February 3.

“No government has ever laid out the kind of Social Investment Programme the Buhari govt is now running across the nation that will touch millions,” he added.

Akande was reacting to the planned nationwide protest against the Buhari administration which is being championed by popular musician, 2Face Idibia.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had earlier warned that 2Face would not be allowed to hold the protest in the state.

The protest has been scheduled to hold on February 6.