2Face Protest: Presidency says peaceful demonstrations won’t be stopped
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Presidency has said that it will not prevent Nigerians from embarking on peaceful protests.
The comment was made by Special Adviser to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.
“This administration will not prevent Nigerians from expressing themselves in peaceful protests, it's a fundamental right of the people,” Akande said via Twitter on Friday, February 3.
“No government has ever laid out the kind of Social Investment Programme the Buhari govt is now running across the nation that will touch millions,” he added.
Akande was reacting to the planned nationwide protest against the Buhari administration which is being championed by popular musician, 2Face Idibia.
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had earlier warned that 2Face would not be allowed to hold the protest in the state.
ALSO READ: 2Face to lead nationwide protest against Nigerian government
The protest has been scheduled to hold on February 6.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles