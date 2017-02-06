2face Idibia: "I connect to the love in your conscience" Annie Idibia writes

Nollywood actress and wife of 2face Idibia, Annie Idibia says she stands with him in the upcoming protest.

The act shared the photo below saying they will march in peace.

"I connect to the LOVE in your conscience.. the power in your words are so inspirational...your lifestyle na spirituality..one way or the other you have influenced my life and others. You are a SPECIAL Blessing.

God sees your heart. And "WE" do too. #Godblessualways #Godblessnigeria #OnevoiceNigeria #iStandwith2baba #feb6 #weWillMarchPeacefully," she wrote.

2face on the other hand has defied the orders of the Lagos Commissioner of Police , Fatai Owoseni and will be leading a nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Monday, February 6, 2017.

The 'Officially blind' singer took to Instagram today, February 3, 2017, announcing a date and time for his highly controversial nationwide protest.

Powered by the 2face Idibia foundation, Lagos state protesters will take off from the National Stadium, Surulere at 8:00am while protesters at Abuja will convene at the Unity Fountain at 9:00am.