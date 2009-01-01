Bala Mohammed: Ex-minister’s son granted N100M bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N100million bail to Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed , the son of former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Bala Mohammed.

The younger Mohammed has been accused of money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judgment was given on Thursday, February 3, by presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

Justice Dimgba also said that the defendant must produce two sureties to enter into N50m bail bond each.

ALSO READ: Ex-FCT minister, Bala Mohammed sues EFCC for N100m

The trial has been scheduled to begin on March 27.