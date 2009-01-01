Lauretta Onochie: Nigerians attack PMB’s media aide for uncomplimentary remarks

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onichie, has come under fire from Nigerians after she took to Twitter and mocked Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, following the death of his mother.

Onochie who has been at the receiving end for saying Afro Pop star, Innocent Idibia, also known as TuBaba, should go on national television to state his beef with Buhari following the proposed protest march spearheaded by the musician.

Many Nigerians see the remarks by Onochie on the death of Olayinka’s mother as uncalled for and demeaning for a person who is working directly with the president.

They believe she should not have insulted the dead woman with her comments and the barrage of insults she got for the remark is quite embarrassing for her.

Read her comment here:

“May her soul rest in peace. Now she's free from the shame of what her son who works full time for #CorruptionFightingBack did. Sad.”

See the tweet here and some of the responses she got.