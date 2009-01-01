Topless Adult TV Show: “I’m a Celebrity” in Germany is full of topless busty ladies

In case you don’t know what it is, the full title of the TV show is “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of here” is originally a British survival reality show, where celebrities are thrown into the jungle with condition that offer very few luxury or comfort.

Great show right? That was the original idea but when it arrived Germany, it became something else, very interesting too. The likes of Carol Vorderman and Ola Jordan however turned it up a few notches higher with sex appeal.

Isn’t that exactly what you need to keep viewers glued to the screen? These ladies literally took it all off for the show. Not forgetting another contestant Sarah Joelle Jhanel, who also left viewers wanting more? These ladies brought the sexy in excess.

Sarah was also seen enjoying a topless scrub down, while caressing her body, and tipping her head seductively to the side while doing this, the undiluted meaning of an erotic TV show, as reported by Jack Hardwick, Daily Star.

play Gina-Lisa Lohfink (Instagram)

Another supermodel wasn’t left out, Gina-Lisa Lohfink walked seductively around the camp like she was on a catwalk. She wasn’t shy of showing her tattooed body and flaunting her assets to others in the camp, even grabbed her own assets. Gawd dammit!