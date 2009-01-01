Trump takes another shot at Arnold Schwarzenegger

Trump has previously knocked Schwarzenegger for getting lower ratings on the "Celebrity Apprentice" than he did as host.

"Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star," Trump tweeted after the first episode.

On Thursday, during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, the president joked, "I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

Schwarzenegger responded to Thursday's jab in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea," Schwarzenegger said. "Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again."