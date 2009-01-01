Wike: ‘I don’t go to Abuja because they lie too much there,’ Governor says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he hasn’t been to Abuja in the last four months because the people there lie too much.

Wike also said that while people in Abuja are suffering due to the economic crisis, Rivers is making progress.

He made the comments while flagging-off the second phase of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt township roads, The Guardian reports.

“The Federal Capital has been enmeshed in political falsehood and deception, which negatively impacts on development,” Wike said.

“I have not travelled to Abuja for more than four months because it is a centre of lies. Let them continue to lie in Abuja. As they suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we shall continue to make progress in Rivers.

“They lie too much in Abuja, so there is no reason to listen to them. Here, we make promises and we keep to our promises,” he added.

ALSO READ: I did not sponsor protest against Federal Government – Wike says

Wike also said that he is working on the road because the residents of the area stood by him all through the electioneering period.