MTV Base: Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, IK Osakioduwa to feature in channel’s Valentine’s Day special

MTV Base is setting the tone of for Valentine’s Day with a week long love themed programming for the lovers.

The entertainment channel gets celebrity couples to share the juicy details of their relationship. The couples interviewed include actress Funke Akindele, and her husband JJC, singer Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola Dakolo as well as popular OAP and host, IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije Osakioduwa.

The MTV Base crew also talk to cast of “The Wedding Party”; Ikechukwu and Eyinna Nwigwe about the making of the romcom which is currently holds the title as one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films.

play Ikechukwu and Eyinna Nwigwe in "The Wedding Party" (YouTube) (YouTube)

On one of the Valentine’s day specials, media personality Toke Makinwa also talks about her best selling book ‘On Becoming’ being married and she dishes advice on relationships

Meanwhile if you've got a message for you loved one, crush or even your ex, MTV Base’s newest VJ K’Ola will be going out to town to get your messages.

This month on MTV Base there’ll be celebrity faceoffs and themed playlists and an exciting new programme titled “Catch Feelings with Bae”.