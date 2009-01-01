Here comes the jobs report...

Via Bloomberg, here's what Wall Street is expecting when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday:

Nonfarm payrolls: +175,000 (+156,000 prior)

Unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.7% prior)

(4.7% prior) Average hourly earnings month-on-month: +0.3% (0.4% prior)

(0.4% prior) Average hourly earnings year-on-year: +2.8% (2.8% prior)

(2.8% prior) Average weekly hours worked: 34.3 (34.3 prior)

(34.3 prior) Change in manufacturing payrolls: 5,000 (17,000 prior)

The survey reference period is the pay period including the 12th of the month. Therefore, technically, this jobs report looks at numbers from the final days of the Obama administration. At the same time, various sentiment indicators have ticked up in the months after Trump's election, suggesting that the new president may have influenced these figures.

Most analysts are gearing up for a solid jobs report, with consensus expectations for nonfarm payrolls to increase by about 175,000. However, some folks think the report could surprise on the upside.

"Data in the past week, however, have introduced some upside risk and thus another 200k+ payroll print cannot be excluded," wrote a TD Securities US strategy team led by Michael Hanson, chief of US macro strategy, in a note to clients.

In any cases, refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.