Erotic Story/Edymaniac: The Adewales' erotic corporate night-out [Part 2]

Once inside the room you forced him up against the nearest wall and released his dick from his trousers. You could feel his thick, warm, and powerful dick throbbing inside your small hand. You put your warm lips against the smooth velvet head of his dick as you ripped off your clothes. He moaned.

You parted your lips and drew his dick into the wet, warm haven of your mouth.

ALSO READ: The Adewales' erotic corporate night-out

He began to speak to you, telling you to take him all the way into your mouth as you removed your panties; you were more than happy to. You took him in and out with more desire on each stroke, leaving a deeper trail of moisture each time.

"Yes, suck that dick baby," he moaned as he placed a hand on the top of your head.

Your breasts jiggled rhythmically, bouncing against his thighs, teasing your hardened nipples. You began to gently massage his large balls, and then slowly released his dick from your throat. You licked him like a lollipop from balls to tip, getting his rod all wet. You felt his knees weaken as he rubbed his dick between your breasts.

You slowly began to rise, pressing your body against his hot, naked body until you reached his lips. You pressed your lips to his. Parted his lips with your tongue, sliding it into his mouth and wrapping it around his, teasing the tip of his tongue then pressing it deep down inside. He returned the kiss with even greater passion. You could hear him moaning with pleasure, wanting more. You realized you are grinding yourself on his thigh.

"I need you on the bed now," You whispered into his ear.

He took no time getting his sexy body on the bed. You climbed on top of him knowing just what you needed... what you both needed so badly. You reached your destination, straddling his face with your wet pussy just an inch from his lips.

ALSO READ: Ada's mind-fuck narration [Part 2]

A sweet tingle ran through your body as you planted your pussy on his face. His thick, full lips kissed your pussy softy, gently, teasing her.

That's not what you wanted. With both hands you pulled his head into your pussy, his tongue grinding in hard, deep into you. Your breath quickened, heavy gasps escaped your mouth as your juices glazed his face.

"You know you love to eat this fucking pussy. Eddy, eat my fucking pussy, baby," You shouted aloud.

You felt his hands grip your fat ass, his tongue dashed in even deeper, and his lips sucked your clit. Your hands cupped your breasts; you squeezed them tight, and then pinched your nipples. Your eyes closed tight as his lips began to vibrate against your clit.

Involuntarily you started to suck your own nipples as your hips moved back and forth against his face. The pleasure became too much for you to handle and your legs trembled, and you immediately exploded all over his face.

Your head pulsed with pleasure as you collapsed onto the bed beside him. Your racing heart began to slow and for the first time you noticed the room. Candles were lit all around, rose petals were all over, and champagne was on ice. You thought to yourself what did you do to deserve this man? You turned over to see his beautiful eyes staring at you.

"You are so sexy," He said to you with a pussy stained smile on his face.

"Thank you, you are too."

You kissed his lips, licking your own juice from his face. You love tasting yourself off his body. You move closer to him taking his face in your hand as your mouth worked to get every drop. From the corner of your eye you can see he is hard as a rock. His powerful dick rose from a neatly trimmed nest of hair. It stood with pride, thick with a slight upwards curve, knowing its power.

ALSO READ: Ada's mind-fuck narration

"Now, isn't that the most beautiful dick you've ever seen?" your pussy spoke to you.

You whole-heartedly agreed with her.

"Fuck me with that big dick of yours, Ed."

You opened your thighs wide for him and rubbed your clit as he moved his muscular body upward along your body until he was face to face with you. You instinctively reached for his dick and lightly ran your fingers up and down the thick vein that ran the length of his shaft. You moved your hips to direct the head of his dick to your moist, sparkling pussy.

He pushed himself into your burning pussy in one smooth gliding motion. You moaned softly.

"Yes, fuck this pussy of yours. Cum inside me," You pleaded, wanting him harder and deeper.

He continued to fuck you with the same arrogance he had before you went to dinner. This time you responded with your own arrogance.

"Take this pussy," You yelled out as you gripped his ass, compelling him to take what was rightfully his.

You gyrated your hips up and around to greet every inch of him with lustful salutations. You realized that every day he would make you feel this good, this sick with lust, and this high with love. Beads of sweat covered your body and your pussy tightened like a vice around his cock. Shocks of pleasures radiated from your pussy, and then you felt his fluid splash against the back of your pussy. You gripped his ass, digging your nails into him as you trembled with an orgasm that was even more powerful than you could ever have imagined.

The room was silent except for your deep breathing; the room smelled of sex. You were weak and satisfied. You knew it wouldn't be long before he would want more, but you would be ready.

ALSO READ: Sarah's absolute domination

He put his arm around you and smiled. He kissed your lips softly.

"I love you."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General