Tuface Idibia announces dress code for nationwide protest
- 2 hours 23 minutes ago
All seem to be set for the planned nationwide protest by popular music icon, Tuface Idibia.
This is just as the award winning singer has now announced the dress code for the protest.
As shared on his Instagram page, the ‘African Queen’ crooner said the dress code will be anything with a touch of green.
Recall that despite controversies generated by the much publicized February 6 planned protest, in ‘a call for good governance , the Benue State born has vowed to go ahead with his planned nationwide protest against the government.
