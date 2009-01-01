Man Arrested for Kidnapping Worker (PHOTOS)

The employer (office witheld), Engineer Wole Odunuga, was arrested after officers of Metro Police chased his vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux Van with the registration number SMK 707 CA, from Ketu/Ojota Flyover to 7 – Up before Toll gate.

According to Promptnews, the officer had on Wednesday night at around 7:20 p.m. stopped the vehicle but the lone occupant defied the police order and sped off.

After forcing the vehicle to a stop around 7 – Up, the officer were shocked to see a man, later identified as Daniel Dabis, with his legs and hands tied to his back and put at the back of the Hilux.

During preliminary investigations, the driver of the vehicle claimed the victim stole his money and ran away from his Abuja home to Lagos, so he was transporting him back to Abuja before he was stopped by the Police.

He stated: “I been searching for him all over places, which took me to his village in Plateau state. It was one of his friends that told me he was in Lagos where he was hiding.

“Precisely, I was hinted he was staying at Mile 12 Market, in Ketu.

“I drove down from Abuja and I met him at Mile 12 Market, Ketu, where I picked him up.

“Initially, I took him down to the Ketu Divisional Police Station to incident the matter, but the officers at the station declined to detain him there. So, I had no option than to take him back to Abuja”.

Odunuga, a resident of Pent City Estate, Abuja, further added, “that was what I was trying to do before I was accosted by the police team on routine patrol under the Ketu/Ojota flyover”.

But, according to the accused, Daniel Dabis, who did not deny being Odunuga’s former employee and who did not deny he elopped, “what I took from him (my oga) was a ladder and a wheel barrow.

“He is estimating the cost of the wheel barrow at N110,000 and the ladder, N90,000, that is all I took from him.

He has because of that tied my legs and hands to my back. His plans was to drive me to Abuja, but for these officers, he would have killed me and dumped my body at the road side”.

Although no official confirmation came from the police, independent sources said the incident actually happened and that Ketu Police Station, for whatever reasons, behave in a manner that encourage criminals to thrive in the area.

One of the sources added: “on several occasions, issues that naturally would not have degenerated to big issues, were often allewed by the police to fester, creating the impression on the criminals that they can do anything and secure police protection or at best detention and then they pay money and secure their bail and that ends the matter”.

