2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of 2face's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017.

Femi while performing at the Afrika Shrine last night, February 2, 2017, was overheard saying 2face had come to him to request the use of the Afrika Shrine on Sunday, February 5, 2017, while they prepare for the widely reported protest march.

play 2face Idibia (Now Muzik)

NET reports he said, "I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.

So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.

Who be the people wey come meet you?" he questioned.

Femi was also heard saying there’s something ‘dodgy’ about the protest because it was planned without him and they decided to use the Afrika Shrine.

ALSO READ: Blackface not in support of star's protest, here's why

Femi added that they may prompt the federal government to close down The Shrine if any protest is done there.

2face on the other hand has defied the orders of the Lagos Commissioner of Police , Fatai Owoseni and will be leading a nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Monday, February 6, 2017.

ALSO READ: Music star to lead nationwide protest against Nigerian government

The 'Officially blind' singer took to Instagram today, February 3, 2017, announcing a date and time for his highly controversial nationwide protest.

Powered by the 2face Idibia foundation, Lagos state protesters will take off from the National Stadium, Surulere at 8:00am while protesters at Abuja will convene at the Unity Fountain at 9:00am.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General