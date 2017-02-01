I don’t know why Mourinho spoke about me after Hull City game – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said he does not know why his Manchester United counterpart, Jose Mourinho, spoke about him following the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Mourinho claimed that he pays more for his touchline behaviour than some other managers and cited the incident involving Klopp this week.

“I pay more than others, much more than others,” the United manager said.

“For example, yesterday one manager was told by the fourth official ‘I love your emotion and because I love your emotion, no problem’.

“I was told today ‘sit down or you have to go to the stands’ and on the pitch a bit more of the same.”

Speaking during his Thursday press conference, Klopp admitted he was lucky not to be charged by the FA, but insisted that it was part of the game.

“I think it depends on the fourth official. We all know what we can do,” Klopp said.

“Again, when I saw the picture afterwards I knew it looked not too nice but it was not as bad as it looked.

“Of course, maybe I was lucky the fourth official said what he said. I’ve never heard something like this before, it was absolutely the first time.

“There are different ways to handle the situation. It’s quite an emotional game and to switch off emotions at the right moment is not that simple.

“We struggle, not only myself or Jose but even Arsene Wenger struggles and a lot of other people struggle in moments like this.

“Sometimes we get a fine and sometimes not. It’s not that we want to do it or it’s a tactic. It happens.

“It was worse with me actually when I was younger. I have already improved. I have no idea why he (Mourinho) spoke about me then – you have to ask him.”



