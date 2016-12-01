NFF congratulates Iwobi on 50th appearance for Arsenal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, on his 50th appearance for Premier League side, Arsenal.

Iwobi achieved this feat, in the Gunners 1-2 defeat to Watford at the Emirates on Tuesday, where he scored the only goal for Arsene Wenger’s team.

NFF General-Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, disclosed that he spoke with the player after the match, to extend the federation’s felicitation.

“Look we have to encourage our players who are doing well in their various clubs especially after their matches and they always appreciate it,” Sanusi said.

“Iwobi was so happy when he saw my call and he told me that he will always put up 100% any time he is invited for the National team.”

Sanusi also confirmed that Eagles coach, Gernor Rohr, spoke with Iwobi too after the Premier League game on Tuesday.

He added that the players are always in touch with each other and he speaks with the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is now in China daily.



