Premier League title race is over if Chelsea beats Arsenal – Pires

Former Arsenal winger, Robert Pires, has said the Premier League title race will be over if the Gunners lose to leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger’s men are nine points behind Chelsea(), after their shock 2-1 defeat at home to Watford on Tuesday.

Pires said there will be little room for error in the remaining 15 league fixtures this season.

“It will be very difficult after the last game that we lost against Watford. It was terrible,” he told reporters.

“We have another chance next Saturday. For me this is a big final for the Premier League. If Chelsea beat Arsenal I think the Premier League is done.

“Chelsea play very well, they are a very good team, very compact. They have the Italian philosophy, they play together.

“Chelsea are maybe stronger but we need to believe in this opportunity. I think this is the last opportunity”, he added.



