If Obama Continues To Attack My Policy, I will Add Kenya To The Travel Ban List – Trump

​Former President Barack Obama issued a statement reacting to President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration from high-risk countries in the Middle East, urging Americans to organize against the president.

“President Barack Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking places in communities around the country,” Obama’s spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement to reporters.

Through his spokesman, Obama also opposed discrimination against people because of their faith or religion, although he did not say that Trump’s actions did so. “With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before,” Lewis said. “The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Early on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on Barack Obama’s statement in an exclusive interview with the Chicago Tribune, and as expected, he wasted no time in ripping into the former president.

“Let me tell you something right away, Barack Obama was a terrible president. He had no less than eight years – that’s two presidential terms – eight years to solve the problem of Americans being outnumbered in their own country and he didn’t, all under the disguise of democracy and equal rights for everyone. Well, that might have worked before, but it’s not going to work anymore, I’ll tell you that much. He wants to do things differently? He can run again against me; I’ll beat him like I beat Crooked Hillary.” “And another thing – I’ve just about had enough of all these attacks, everybody’s angry about something.

LGBT people are angry, pro-lifers are angry, pro-abortionists are angry, women are angry, men are angry, black people are angry, Muslims are angry, now even the man who stepped down from the presidency no less than 10 days ago is angry – what is wrong with all of them?”

Trump said.

“I’ll tell you what’s wrong – they’re the people who don’t want to see America great again. They want Muslim terrorists to keep coming into the country and destroying American values, they want us to have bad trade deals with Russia and China and Mexico. They want this country to fail. Well, you know something? That’s not going to happen. Not on my watch.”

“And to show all of them I’m serious about this – and especially Barack Obama, who was darn near on the verge of running this country into the ground if I hadn’t come along – I hereby promise to add Kenya to the executive order and add it to the travel ban list unless he and those like him stop attacking the new policy and new course that America is on.

I am not joking, he knows I’m serious, they all know I’m serious, I am one step away from adding more names and more countries to the list. They need to know I’m ready to do it on the spot. ”

I’ve agreed to let the Muslims and Kenyans who were already here stay, but I have no trouble banning travel from Kenya in the future. And that’s just one option. Obama should be lucky he’s not been deported back to his home country, though I wouldn’t rule out that option yet if I were him. As of recently, he’s fair game, too,” Trump concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General