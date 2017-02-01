Pregnant Beyoncé Poses Nood After Announcing She’s Pregnant With Twins

​Beyonce has stripped Unclad to celebrate yesterday’s announcement that she’s pregnant with twins, five years after the birth of Blue Ivy.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

