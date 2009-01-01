Nickelodeon KCA 2017: Yemi Alade, Lupita Nyong'O, others earn 'Favourite African Star' nomination
Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, the only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed.
Celebrating kids’ favourites from across the worlds of film, television, music and pop culture, this year’s all-star list of nominations include Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele Bello, Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong’O, Pearl Thusi and Wayde van Niekerk - all nominated in the “Favourite African Star” category.
Funke Akindele-Bello(Press)
Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday 11 March at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles and premieres simultaneously on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and NickToons (DStv channel 308) at 2:40PM on Wednesday 15 March.
Alade and Akindele-Bello join a long list of international nominees at this years KCAs including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Daya, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Megan Fox, Lukas Graham, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Jones, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Melissa McCarthy, JoJo Siwa, The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Twenty One Pilots and more.
Highly regarded as an unpredictable, celebrity-filled mess-fest, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this year features nine new categories guaranteed to be unique to this awards season, like “Favourite Frenemies”, “Most Wanted Pet” and “#Squad”.
To vote for your “Favourite African Star” please use the hashtag #KCAAfricanStar and the hashtag for your chosen nominee on Twitter @NickAfrica, or post the hashtag on Facebook especially on www.Facebook.Com/NickelodeonAfrica tagging your favourite nominee. African nominee hashtags:
Yemi Alade - #YemiAlade
Funke Akindele Bello - #FunkeAkindeleBello
Trevor Noah - #TrevorNoah
Lupita Nyong’o - #LupitaNyongo
Pearl Thusi - #PearlThusi
Wade van Niekerk - #WaydevanNiekerk
Trevor Noah(Peter Yang)
Fans also can vote by going to kca2017.nick.com, the official destination for everything Kids’ Choice Awards, for hilarious videos, the KCA Creator game, quizzes and pictures, and to get the latest KCA news on this year’s show, nominees and attendees.
Stars will vie for the famous Nickelodeon “blimp” trophy across ten music categories, with Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Twenty One Pilots topping the list with four nominations each. After ruling the Billboard and iTunes charts, The Chainsmokers make their Kids’ Choice Awards nominee debut with two nods for “Favourite Music Group” and “Favourite New Artist”. Adele, Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony also garnered two nominations each, while internet sensations Carson Lueders, Jacob Sartorius, Johnny Orlando, JoJo Siwa, Matty B and Tiffany Alvord battle it out in the new category of “Favourite Viral Music Artist”.
The nominees and categories for the Nickelodeon 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards are:
Favourite African Star
Yemi Alade
Funke Akindele Bello
Wayde van Niekerk
Trevor Noah
Lupita Nyong’o
Pearl Thusi
Favourite TV Show – Kids’ Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favourite TV Show – Family Show
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Fuller House
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favourite Reality Show
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice
Favourite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favourite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favourite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
Favourite Movie
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Ghostbusters
Pete’s Dragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favourite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favourite Movie Actress
Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favourite Animated Movie
Finding Dory
Moana
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
Zootopia
Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)
Favourite Villain
Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Favourite Butt-Kicker
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)
BFFs (Best Friends Forever)*
Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)
Favourite Frenemies
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Dwayne Johnson & Auli’i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Most Wanted Pet
Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn
Favourite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Male Singer
Drake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Singer
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Meghan Trainor
Favourite Song
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
Side to Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favourite New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Daya
Lukas Graham
Solange
Rae Sremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Music Video*
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
Formation – Beyoncé
Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
Me Too – Meghan Trainor
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Favourite DJ/EDM Artist*
Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Skrillex
DJ Snake
Zedd
Favourite Soundtrack
Hamilton
Me Before You
Moana
Sing
Suicide Squad
Trolls
Favourite Viral Music Artist*
Tiffany Alvord
Matty B
Carson Lueders
Johnny Orlando
Jacob Sartorius
JoJo Siwa
Favourite Global Music Star
5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
BIGBANG (Asia)
Bruno Mars (North America)
Little Mix (UK)
Shakira (South America)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favourite Video Game
Just Dance 2017
Lego Marvel’s Avengers
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Minecraft: Story Mode
Paper Mario: Color Splash
Pokémon Moon
