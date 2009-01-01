Nickelodeon KCA 2017: Yemi Alade, Lupita Nyong'O, others earn 'Favourite African Star' nomination

Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, the only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed.

Celebrating kids’ favourites from across the worlds of film, television, music and pop culture, this year’s all-star list of nominations include Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele Bello, Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong’O, Pearl Thusi and Wayde van Niekerk - all nominated in the “Favourite African Star” category.

play Funke Akindele-Bello (Press)

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday 11 March at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles and premieres simultaneously on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and NickToons (DStv channel 308) at 2:40PM on Wednesday 15 March.

Alade and Akindele-Bello join a long list of international nominees at this years KCAs including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Daya, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Megan Fox, Lukas Graham, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Jones, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Melissa McCarthy, JoJo Siwa, The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Highly regarded as an unpredictable, celebrity-filled mess-fest, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this year features nine new categories guaranteed to be unique to this awards season, like “Favourite Frenemies”, “Most Wanted Pet” and “#Squad”.

To vote for your “Favourite African Star” please use the hashtag #KCAAfricanStar and the hashtag for your chosen nominee on Twitter @NickAfrica, or post the hashtag on Facebook especially on www.Facebook.Com/NickelodeonAfrica tagging your favourite nominee. African nominee hashtags:

Yemi Alade - #YemiAlade

Funke Akindele Bello - #FunkeAkindeleBello

Trevor Noah - #TrevorNoah

Lupita Nyong’o - #LupitaNyongo

Pearl Thusi - #PearlThusi

Wade van Niekerk - #WaydevanNiekerk

play Trevor Noah (Peter Yang)

Fans also can vote by going to kca2017.nick.com, the official destination for everything Kids’ Choice Awards, for hilarious videos, the KCA Creator game, quizzes and pictures, and to get the latest KCA news on this year’s show, nominees and attendees.

Stars will vie for the famous Nickelodeon “blimp” trophy across ten music categories, with Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Twenty One Pilots topping the list with four nominations each. After ruling the Billboard and iTunes charts, The Chainsmokers make their Kids’ Choice Awards nominee debut with two nods for “Favourite Music Group” and “Favourite New Artist”. Adele, Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony also garnered two nominations each, while internet sensations Carson Lueders, Jacob Sartorius, Johnny Orlando, JoJo Siwa, Matty B and Tiffany Alvord battle it out in the new category of “Favourite Viral Music Artist”.

The nominees and categories for the Nickelodeon 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards are:

Favourite African Star

Yemi Alade

Funke Akindele Bello

Wayde van Niekerk

Trevor Noah

Lupita Nyong’o

Pearl Thusi

Favourite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favourite TV Show – Family Show

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favourite Reality Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice

Favourite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favourite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favourite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

Favourite Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Favourite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Movie Actress

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Moana

Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)

Favourite Villain

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)

Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated

Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Favourite Butt-Kicker

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)

Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)

BFFs (Best Friends Forever)*

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)

Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)

Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)

Favourite Frenemies

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Dwayne Johnson & Auli’i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Most Wanted Pet

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)

Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)

Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)

Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)

Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad

Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson

X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn

Favourite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Male Singer

Drake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Singer

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Meghan Trainor

Favourite Song

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

Side to Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favourite New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Daya

Lukas Graham

Solange

Rae Sremmurd

Hailee Steinfeld

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Music Video*

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Formation – Beyoncé

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Me Too – Meghan Trainor

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Favourite DJ/EDM Artist*

Martin Garrix

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Skrillex

DJ Snake

Zedd

Favourite Soundtrack

Hamilton

Me Before You

Moana

Sing

Suicide Squad

Trolls

Favourite Viral Music Artist*

Tiffany Alvord

Matty B

Carson Lueders

Johnny Orlando

Jacob Sartorius

JoJo Siwa

Favourite Global Music Star

5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)

BIGBANG (Asia)

Bruno Mars (North America)

Little Mix (UK)

Shakira (South America)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favourite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Minecraft: Story Mode

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Pokémon Moon

