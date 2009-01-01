From Tesla to Pfizer: 14 major US companies founded by immigrants

It's also why you can thank immigrants for everything from powerful search engines to yogurt to eco-friendly cars.

In fact, 40% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by either immigrants or the children of immigrants, according to the Atlantic.

Free Enterprise, a website backed by the US Chamber of Commerce, broke down a number of powerful US-based companies that were built by people born outside the US. Take a look at 14 of those below:

immigrant infographicplay

immigrant infographic

(Free Enterprise)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 518