Davido did no wrong, Tagbo was a grown man – Jude Okoye

Manager and brother to Psquare, Jude Okoye has defended Davido who is embroiled in alleged murder case of his friend, Tagbo. Jude in his snapchat post

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Davido did no wrong, Tagbo was a grown man – Jude Okoye
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

‘Despacito’ Sets New Record As It Hits 4 Billion YouTube Views

‘Despacito’ Sets New Record As It Hits 4 Billion YouTube Views

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 80 of 80