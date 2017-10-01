‘Despacito’ Sets New Record As It Hits 4 Billion YouTube Views

In early August, latin song “Despacito” was crowned the most viewed video in YouTube history with 3 billion views.

However, now, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is still outsprinting every other video on the planet as the Latin mega-hit just clocked-up a staggering 4 billion views on YouTube, a new benchmark on the giant streaming platform.

“Despacito” means “slowly” in English, but its sales and streaming performance has been anything but. The video, shot in Spanish and without Justin Bieber’s additional verses, was first posted on Jan. 12 of this year and has raced to the crown as most-watched video on YouTube, besting Wiz Khalifa’s 2015 hit “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth (currently at 3.15 billion views) and Psy’s former record-setter “Gangnam Style” from 2012 (with 2.97 views).

“Thank you for supporting family. Thanks Puerto Rico,” tweeted Fonsi with news of the big milestone.