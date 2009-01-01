VIDEO: “I Sound Different Compared To Other Rappers” — EFE

Big Brother Naija winner, Micheal Ejeba popularly known as EFE, has reassured his fans that his style of music will soon be the new tune.In

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: “I Sound Different Compared To Other Rappers” — EFE
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

2Baba Marks 42nd Birthday with Surprise Orchestra Performance from Annie

2Baba Marks 42nd Birthday with Surprise Orchestra Performance from Annie

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 71 of 71