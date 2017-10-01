Mixed Reactions Follow Davido’s Picture With Grammy Award Winner, Angelique Kidjo
- 5 hours 52 minutes ago
- 29
- 0
DMW Boss, Davido Lands South Africa Amidst Murder Controversy which ignited after the death of his friend Tagbo.
The “Fall” crooner shared a picture with South African Star, Angelique Kidjo, which he posted on his Instagram.
Fans have since been reacting to the picture as many think he does not seem bothered with the recent demise of Tagbo.
See reactions below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles