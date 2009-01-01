Segun Arinze Begs Nigerians To Leave P-Square Alone As They Will Be Back Together
Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has shared his thoughts on the recent fight and split of the Okoye brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye. The twin brothers and their older brother Jude Okoye, have been in the news since their explosive fight hit the internet.
In an interview , the actor said he believes the Okoye brothers would come back stronger again, advised that the public give them less attention so they can sort themselves out.
‘I think the public should leave Psquare alone let them sort themselves out. In due course, they will get things sorted out and get back to us. Its a family affair and personal matter so let them be.’
