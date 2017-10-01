“I Don’t Think Men And Women Are Equal” – Tiwa Savage

More than a year after her fall out with her husband Teebillz, who she accused of depending on her for livelihood, Tiwa Savage has gone on an interview to set the records straight about her family, stating that the man is the head of the family.

The Mavin artiste made the controversial comments during a recent sit-down with OAP Toolz of Beat FM, where they spoke about gender discrimination at work places and in the family.

She said:

“It’s real. I’m not going to say I’m completely comfortable with it but it is what it is. You have to deal with it. If it means you have to work 10 times harder than your male counterparts, don’t complain about it, do what you have to do. We all celebrate people like Oprah and Mo Abudu and we don’t actually realize what they have to do to get to that point. They probably had to do 20 times than their male counterparts. Once you get there, you don’t complain about how you get there. So, whatever it is you have to do as a female, you just have to get it done.

“I know I’ll (ruffle) a few feathers but I also don’t think men and women are equal, I don’t think that’s how God created us that way… especially in the household anyway. So I think as females when we realise that yeah we can be strong in our career, but when we are home we have to realise that the man is the head of the house.”

When asked about her reunion with Tebillz, the singer said, they “are doing what they are doing privately and it should remain private.”

Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil

The singer also spoke on her future project, her relationship with her son, and more. See the excerpts as noted by Toolz:

She is working on a song with Coldplay and he was very interested in African dances

She doesn’t want her son to feel pressured to do music because that’s what she’s doing and he’s a little shy. If he’s dancing and he catches you watching him, he’d stop.

She’d love for her son to be a ball player (basketball or soccer), so he can buy her a retirement home…

If she were a guy, she would get away with a lot more. If she were a male artist, she wouldn’t have as much flack

