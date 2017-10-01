Actress Taiwo Aromokun Welcomes 2nd Set of Twins (Photos)

Big congrats to Nollywood actress, Taiwo Aromokun. She just welcomed another set of twins, 4 years after giving birth to her first set of twin babies Jaden & Jamie.

The excited mum, who has her own twin sister, showed off her new babies on her IG page yesterday.

An excited Taiwo wrote:

I am truly blessed and highly favour, when God talk about dancing all through out this month, I didn’t know it will start very soon. My people help me thank God, who has made me laugh and dance for joy, again by giving me another double Blessing of twins again.

Abba father I am grateful. I don’t know why you love me so much ,welcome my bundle of joy, God bless both of you for me in Jesus name.

See beautiful photos of actress Taiwo Aromokun with her twin sister and her older baby twins, Jaden and Jamie:

