"Billionaire Wife on Fire" - Bobrisky Says as He Flaunts 1.8m Necklace
- 10 hours 22 minutes ago
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky shared this photo of himself on his IG page, where he flashed this necklace (pictured above) he claims to worth nothing less than 1.8million.
However, before anyone tries to judge him, remember he didn't say 1.8 million dollars or Naira or Cedis or Cefas. He only wrote 1.8million. He wrote:
