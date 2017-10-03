Paul and Jude Were Holding Me Back In Psquare, Now I Can Be Creative – Peter of P-square (Video)
- 03/10/2017 02:01:00
- 166
- 0
One half of the Okoye twins P-Square, Peter Okoye who now goes by the name Mr P spoke to Hip TV recently on setting up his own record label.
Mr P revealed that he doesn’t consider it as a challenge since he created the original structure for P-Square. He also stressed that he is also a creative person but a lot of people like to see him as a dancer instead and it hurts.
He then explained that he doesn’t not wish to sign anyone yet without a concrete structure.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles