Paul and Jude Were Holding Me Back In Psquare, Now I Can Be Creative – Peter of P-square (Video)

Paul and Jude Were Holding Me Back In Psquare, Now I Can Be Creative – Peter of P-square (Video) Peter Okoye

One half of the Okoye twins P-Square, Peter Okoye who now goes by the name Mr P spoke to Hip TV recently on setting up his own record label.

Mr P revealed that he doesn’t consider it as a challenge since he created the original structure for P-Square. He also stressed that he is also a creative person but a lot of people like to see him as a dancer instead and it hurts.

He then explained that he doesn’t not wish to sign anyone yet without a concrete structure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Paul and Jude Were Holding Me Back In Psquare, Now I Can Be Creative – Peter of P-square (Video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

M.I Abaga Spotted With Game Of Thrones Actor, Kit Harrington

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

Banky W is Concerned Over the Health of his Uber Driver

2Baba Marks 42nd Birthday with Surprise Orchestra Performance from Annie

2Baba Marks 42nd Birthday with Surprise Orchestra Performance from Annie

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 15 of 15