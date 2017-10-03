Davido Leads Nigerian Celebrity Fan base As He Hits 5million Followers on Instagram

Its now 100% safe to award the title ‘Instagram’s Most Followed Nigerian Artiste’ to Dmw Boss, Davido as he accumulates 5million Followers on his Instagram account.

Did you read that right? 5,000,000 !

Davido now leads other Nigerian celebrities with a remarkable gap,

Second is his all time rival Wizkid aka WizzyLion, with over 4million Followers.

