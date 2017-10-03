Davido Leads Nigerian Celebrity Fan base As He Hits 5million Followers on Instagram
- 03/10/2017 02:05:00
- 124
- 0
Its now 100% safe to award the title ‘Instagram’s Most Followed Nigerian Artiste’ to Dmw Boss, Davido as he accumulates 5million Followers on his Instagram account.
Did you read that right? 5,000,000 !
Davido now leads other Nigerian celebrities with a remarkable gap,
Second is his all time rival Wizkid aka WizzyLion, with over 4million Followers.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles