Home | News | Entertainment | Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt
Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt
- 04/04/2017 11:09:00
- 7
- 0
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on entertainment, arts and culture, last month.
She was inaugurated today and looked absolutely stunning.
view more articles
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3