Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt

Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on entertainment, arts and culture, last month.

She was inaugurated today and looked absolutely stunning.

 

view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt

Checkout Mercy Johnson Looks On Her First Day At Work As SSA To Kogi State Govt

Checkout Mercy Johnson New Looks In New Stunning Photos At The City People Awards

Checkout Mercy Johnson New Looks In New Stunning Photos At The City People Awards

Blac Chyna Took To Her Chat Calls Out Baby Daddy, Tyga: You Are A Bitch"

Blac Chyna Took To Her Chat Calls Out Baby Daddy, Tyga: You Are A Bitch"

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3