Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Their Toned Bikini Bodies In Costa Rica (Video)

Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are back from Costa Rica, new photos of the popular Reality TV sisters relaxing by a poolside at their private Villa have emerged. Kim showed off her slender figure in a black bikini top which highlighted her sculpted arms and flat stomach, while Kourtney wore a white two-piece.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

