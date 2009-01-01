Home | News | Entertainment | Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Their Toned Bikini Bodies In Costa Rica (Video)
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Their Toned Bikini Bodies In Costa Rica (Video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are back from Costa Rica, new photos of the popular Reality TV sisters relaxing by a poolside at their private Villa have emerged. Kim showed off her slender figure in a black bikini top which highlighted her sculpted arms and flat stomach, while Kourtney wore a white two-piece.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 466