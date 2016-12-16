Home | News | Entertainment | Kardashian Star, Kylie Jenner And Rapper Tyga Alleged S3xtape Goes Viral
Leak Photos: Notorious Lagos Big Boy Leak Photos Of N@ked Girls And Cash On Social Media

Kardashian Star, Kylie Jenner And Rapper Tyga Alleged S3xtape Goes Viral



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kardashian Star, Kylie Jenner And Rapper Tyga Alleged S3xtape Goes Viral Kylie and Tyga

Popular American reality television star, Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend, Tyga's alleged s*xtape, has leaked online and has already gone viral.

Below is how U.S gossip website, MediaTakeOut, exclusively reported the story

"MediaTakeOut just got wind that a website is claiming to have obtained a sextape starring Kylie Jenner and Tyga. The tape appears to have been filmed by a man that resembles Tyga – and taken inside the changing room of a store.

"It’s not at all clear that the video is authentic. But if it is, Kylie clearly has more SKILLS in the bedroom than her sister Kim – cause she’s BOUNCING LIKE A BASKETBALL.

"How did the website authenticate that the people in the video were in fact Tyga and Kylie? Well the website CelebJihad explained:

"For Kylie Jenner has only ever gone out once with her (1) hair blonde and in cornrows, and on that day she was wearing (2) just a black t-shirt and (3) red sneakers. She also happened to film herself on Snapchat in a changing room with (4) the exact same doors as the one in the sex tape."

Below is the screenshot of the leaked s*tape;


view more articles

About Article Author

Kardashian Star, Kylie Jenner And Rapper Tyga Alleged S3xtape Goes Viral
Ken Wright

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Latest Nigeria News