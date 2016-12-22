Home | News | Entertainment | Funke Jenifa Akindele And Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet
Funke Jenifa Akindele And Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet
- 4 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The couple stylishly stepped out for the Headies 2016 award event happening now at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos.. . .
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
- Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies
- UK Diplomat, Others Endorse Saraki’s #MadeInNigeria Challenge
- IPOB Claims Victory as Buhari stays Away from South-East Economic and Security Summit
- Re: Political maneuverings: Buhari extends General Olonisakin’s tenure by one year
- Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law
- Why I retired from Football at an early Age – ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha
- #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
- CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
- Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide
- A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
- Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump
- Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- How DSS Arrested Ikenga, Saraki’s Aide In Abuja
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia
- Tina Maze: Ski champion confirms home retirement date
- Russia: Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm
- Pulse List: 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
- In Ghana: Five killed gas station blast
- Vladimir Putin: Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
- DSS Oppressing Wike, Protecting Amaechi, APC Says Rivers Government
- UN Warns Against Unacceptable Water, Sanitation Crisis In Lagos
- Nigerian Government To Establish Military Formations In Southern Kaduna
- Taraba Workers Shut Down Secretariat Over Unpaid Salaries
- Ogwashi-Uku Prison Inmate Dies Over Negligence As Prison Chief Threatens NGO Coordinator Over Exposé
- Rivers State Gov. Wike Establishes Commission To Investigate Re-run Election Violence