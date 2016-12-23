HEADIES 2016: Falz, Simi Emerge Winners (See Full List Of Winners)
- 3 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Here are the list of full winners from the event that held last night in Lagos.
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR = WINNER
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO. Continue below…
*PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL= WINNER
MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY
*BEST MUSIC VIDEO
EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS = WINNER
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN
*BEST R&B/POP ALBUM
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
WANTED – WANDE COAL
KLITORIS – BRYMO
Unclad – DAREY = WINNER
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
*BEST R&B SINGLE
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI = WINNER
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY
ADUKE – TJAN
SMILE – SHAYDEE
* BEST POP SINGLE
A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)
MAMA – KISS DANIEL = WINNER
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE = WINNER
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
*BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE = WINNER
BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
PAM PAM – KETCHUP
TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY
*BEST RAP ALBUM
A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
POWERFUL – ILL BLISS = WINNER
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
*BEST COLLABO
A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI = WINNER
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
*BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
SHAYDEE – SMILE = WINNER
WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN
*BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.
SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE = WINNER
SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY
*NEXT RATED
This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.
YCEE
MR EAZI = WINNER
HUMBLESMITH
ARAMIDE
*HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.
KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA = WINNER
SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY
*LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.
ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI
REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
YCEE – JAGABAN
BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT
*BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP = WINNER
AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
KOKER – KO LE WERK
YCEE – JAGABAN
SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI
*BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ = WINNER
WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI
*ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL = WINNER
WANTED – WANDE COAL
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
*ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.
WIZKID = WINNER
TIWA SAVAGE
FALZ
YEMI ALADE
OLAMIDE
*SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE = WINNER
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Entertainment
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
- Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies
- UK Diplomat, Others Endorse Saraki’s #MadeInNigeria Challenge
- IPOB Claims Victory as Buhari stays Away from South-East Economic and Security Summit
- Re: Political maneuverings: Buhari extends General Olonisakin’s tenure by one year
- Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law
- Why I retired from Football at an early Age – ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha
- #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
- CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
- Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide
- A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
- Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump
- Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- How DSS Arrested Ikenga, Saraki’s Aide In Abuja
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia
- Tina Maze: Ski champion confirms home retirement date
- Russia: Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm
- Pulse List: 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
- In Ghana: Five killed gas station blast
- Vladimir Putin: Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
- DSS Oppressing Wike, Protecting Amaechi, APC Says Rivers Government
- UN Warns Against Unacceptable Water, Sanitation Crisis In Lagos
- Nigerian Government To Establish Military Formations In Southern Kaduna
- Taraba Workers Shut Down Secretariat Over Unpaid Salaries
- Ogwashi-Uku Prison Inmate Dies Over Negligence As Prison Chief Threatens NGO Coordinator Over Exposé
- Rivers State Gov. Wike Establishes Commission To Investigate Re-run Election Violence