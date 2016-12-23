Full List Of Winners At 2016 Headies Awards
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – (WINNER)
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.
DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)
MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.
EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS – (WINNER)
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN
BEST R&B/POP ALBUM
A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)
WANTED – WANDE COAL
KLITORIS – BRYMO
Unclad – DAREY
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
BEST R&B SINGLE
A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY – (WINNER)
ADUKE – TJAN
SMILE – SHAYDEE
BEST POP SINGLE
A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)
MAMA – KISS DANIEL
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE – (WINNER)
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).
‘NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE – (WINNER)
BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
PAM PAM – KETCHUP
TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY
BEST RAP ALBUM
A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
POWERFUL – ILL BLISS – (WINNER)
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
BEST COLLABO
A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI – (WINNER)
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST RAP SINGLE
A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE – (WINNER)
ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE
JAGABAN – YCEE
CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS
AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q
SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.
BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
SHAYDEE – SMILE – (WINNER)
WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.
SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE – (WINNER)
SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY
NEXT RATED
This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.
YCEE
MR. EAZI – (WINNER)
HUMBLESMITH
ARAMIDE
HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.
KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA – (WINNER)
SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.
ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – (WINNER)
REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
YCEE – JAGABAN
BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP – (WINNER)
AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
KOKER – KO LE WERK
YCEE – JAGABAN
SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ – WINNER
WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – WINNER
WANTED – WANDE COAL
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.
WIZKID – WINNER
TIWA SAVAGE
FALZ
YEMI ALADE
OLAMIDE
SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE – WINNER
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD – FLAVOUR
HALL OF FAME – Laolu Akins
