Kemi Olunloyo: I Don?t Believe In The Bible
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kemi Olunloyo has touched on yet another controversial subject after revealing that she does not believe in the bible, talk less of reading it.
According to Olunloyo in an Instagram comment she posted on Thursday, December 22, 2016, the bible is full of fake stories which are not approved by God.
Social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, offers smart analysis concerning social-centric matters.
Despite this, the media personality still regards herself as a born-again Christian.
She puts the date of her re-dedication to Jesus Christ to Sunday, December 25, 2011.
She even has a spiritual name, Kesus, and thinks the King James Bible is a phoney version of the holy book.
Olunloyo described herself as a spiritual person as opposed to being a religious one.
She wrote, "Many of u fans all over social are asking me how I knew about Jesus and God if not the bible. Stupid dumbass question.
"The answer is FROM MY UGLY SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER who told us stories. I don't believe or read the bible. I will never touch it again.
"It is full of fake stories. God NEVER ENDORSED the bible! He asked us to worship him directly not thru a book or pastor.
"If more people were spiritual like me rather than being religious, this will be a better world."
Kemi Olunloyo
She is adamant that the world can be a better place if people can be spiritual.
She ended the final texts of her post with a comment asking her followers to be more spiritual, while also wishing them a merry Christmas.
