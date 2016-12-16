Home | News | Entertainment | Jenifa's Diary: Watch Season 1 Episode 9: The Hustler
Jenifa's Diary: Watch Season 1 Episode 9: The Hustler



Jenifa's Diary: Watch Season 1 Episode 9: The Hustler Jenifa

Jenifa realizes that she can take advantage of her hairdressing skills in episode nine of "Jenifa's Diary."

Sceneone Productions has shared episode nine of the first season of "Jenifa's Diary," which is titled "The Hustle."

In the ninth episode,  Jenifa realizes that she can takes advantage of her hairdressing skills after Kiki's advice and the girls are flabbergasted by Jenifa's new look.

"Jenifa's Diary"

The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the  most successful and sensational character/show to slide across our TV screens in 10 years.

The series which is currently in its seventh season on Television follows a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.

Akindele who is the producer of the hilarious TV series is currently working on a new TV series titled"Industreet."

The upcoming TV series will focus on survival in the entertainment industry, and on the hustle in the ghetto.

Jenifa's Diary: Watch Season 1 Episode 9: The Hustler
