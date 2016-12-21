Home | News | Entertainment | Reekado Banks: Singer, Kiss Daniel, Others Thrill Fans At Thank you Concert

Reekado Banks and industry colleagues entertained the audience with their variety of sounds at his 'Thank you' concert.

Held on the night of December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, performances trooped in starting from the upcoming and wannabe artists to the established industry big boys.

Reekado Banks at Thank you concertReekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

Koker's 'Kolewerk' street hop song, 'Give them' and 'Do somethin had the fans grooving.

Chidinma, who came with her petite sweet persona and energy performing some of her songs including 'emi ni baller'.

YBNL Viktoh had a special performance, showing love to a disabled fan, by partying with him and blessing him with some money on stage.

Tekno was in the building, but didn't bring much life to his performance, he was rather only interested in destabilizing the crowd by tossing cash away.

Sugarboy put up an average show performing 'Hola hola' , while Mr 2kay held the audience captive with his melodious singing.

Falz the bahd guy stood out from the pack with a commanding performance, aided by dancers and their pleasing choreography.

Falz at Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

Some of the Mavin crew - Don Jazzy, Di'ja, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya came out to support their small boy turned biggy man Reekado.

Don Jazzy performs at Reekado Bank 'Thank You' Concert 2016

Small Doctor came with his usual lively performance and gave away a few cash of his own as a way of saying 'Thank you' to fans.

Ycee also 'Linked up' with Banks, and also performed his two rave songs 'Omo Alhaji' and 'Jagaban'.

Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

Another major highlight of the event saw Kiss Daniel join Banks on stage as he performed his smash hit song 'Mama' to the delight of the fans.

Reekado went on to thrill the fans with his hit songs - 'Standard', 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem' and 'Katapot' which had some fans going emotional.

The Mavin singer and industry colleagues conclusively gave fans a thrilling xmas treat with the gift of their music.

