Nollywood Actor, Seun Jimoh Threatens To Murder Fan For Comment About His Wife To Be



A fans comment about the fiancee of Nigerian actor Seun Jimoh has earned her causes and death threat. The fan named Sahadat believed the actor could have done better with a finer lady than his current financee.

This evoked something in the gentle speaking actor that has never been seen before even in his movies.

 

 

Ken Wright

