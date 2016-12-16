Home | News | Entertainment | Nollywood Actor, Seun Jimoh Threatens To Murder Fan For Comment About His Wife To Be

A fans comment about the fiancee of Nigerian actor Seun Jimoh has earned her causes and death threat. The fan named Sahadat believed the actor could have done better with a finer lady than his current financee.

This evoked something in the gentle speaking actor that has never been seen before even in his movies.